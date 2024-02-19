A woman who knows first-hand how terrifying and isolating cancer can be hopes to set up a group to support others.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer last year, Joan Richardson from Stamford quickly became aware there was a lack of support in the town.

While there are cancer support groups in Peterborough, Oakham and Melton, Joan struggled to find anything closer to home.

The 68-year-old said: “There is a need for one in Stamford.

“Having used the support group in Peterborough I know how vital it is to sit down and talk to someone who has been through it.

“My mantra is if you don’t know the questions to ask you won’t get the answers you didn’t know you needed. That is so true when it comes to cancer.

“It’s a terrifying experience.

“Sitting and talking to somebody, even if they don’t necessarily have the same type of cancer, helps.”

Joan first spoke to a doctor in October 2022 but had her concerns dismissed.

The tumour she had grew and it wasn’t until March last year she was referred to the breast clinic and diagnosed with cancer.

Since then she’s had chemotherapy to shrink the tumour, as well as radiotherapy and a mastectomy.

Joan will be holding a general interest meeting at Stamford Day Centre at 2.30pm on Tuesday next week (February 27) to find out if there is enough interest to set up an official Stamford Cancer Support group.

The group wouldn’t just be for patients but for anyone affected, including partners, friends and relatives.

Joan said: “When I was first diagnosed I was looking specifically at the lack of support for single people. I live on my own with just my cat, and my sister is two hours away.

“One of the most difficult things is asking for help but there are so many people out there willing to whether that’s popping in for a cup of tea or driving you to hospital.

“It’s the little things that matter.”

If an official group is formed Joan hopes to organise speakers and create a community where people can support each other.

Already she has had a number of people show interest.