Set back behind a generous frontage in a desirable village, this impressive six-bedroom detached residence offers 4,829sqft of versatile living space, thoughtfully extended and finished to a high standard throughout.

Surrounded by open countryside and benefitting from mature, well-maintained gardens, the property provides an idyllic semi-rural lifestyle while remaining within easy reach of Stamford, Bourne, and Peterborough.

Manor Road in Sutton is on the market with Newton Fallowell. Photo: Supplied

A spacious gravel driveway provides ample off-road parking, while the property's handsome stone exterior and countryside backdrop instantly set the tone for the quality within.

Step inside via a welcoming entrance hall and discover a flexible layout perfectly suited for modern family living. The heart of the home is a striking open-plan kitchen and living space, featuring a central island, vaulted ceilings, and extensive glazing that floods the room with natural light.

Manor Road in Sutton is on the market with Newton Fallowell. Photo: Supplied

A separate, cosy lounge with log burner and French doors provides a relaxing retreat, complemented by a formal dining room and an additional family room or snug.

There are five well-proportioned bedrooms include a generous principal suite complete with dressing area and en-suite shower room, while the remaining rooms are served by a stylish modern family bathroom.

The landscaped garden wraps around the property, offering a high degree of privacy with established planting, large patio areas, and uninterrupted views over open fields. Whether you're entertaining, gardening, or simply relaxing, this outdoor space is truly exceptional.

Manor Road in Sutton is on the market with Newton Fallowell. Photo: Supplied

A standout feature of this unique home is the addition of two separate annexes, each with their own entrance and kitchen/living facilities - perfect for multi-generational living, guest accommodation, or potential rental income.

One annex is fully self-contained with a bedroom, shower room, and living/kitchen space, while the second offers flexible studio-style living with similar amenities. Both are finished to a high standard and offer incredible flexibility for a range of needs.

Manor Road in Sutton is on the market with Newton Fallowell. Photo: Supplied

Manor Road in Sutton is on the market with Newton Fallowell. Photo: Supplied

Manor Road in Sutton is on the market with Newton Fallowell. Photo: Supplied

With its enviable location and substantial accommodation, this is a superb opportunity to secure a turnkey home in a highly sought-after village setting.

Manor Road, Sutton, is on the market with a guide price of between £900,000 and £925,000 with Newton Fallowell. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01780 754530.

Property features

4,829 sq ft of beautifully presented living accommodation

Six double bedrooms including luxurious principal suite with en-suite and dressing area

Exceptional open-plan kitchen/living space with vaulted ceiling and garden views

Six versatile reception rooms including lounge with log burner

Landscaped wraparound gardens backing onto open countryside

Generous frontage with ample parking

Quiet village setting with easy access to Stamford, Bourne, and Peterborough