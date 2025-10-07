More than 60 people learned how to save lives at a community training session.

The ‘Bystanders Can Be Lifesavers’ event on Wednesday last week (October 1) was arranged by Ketton Women’s Institute and invited anyone to come along to learn some vital steps that can be taken if a person collapses.

Three trainers gave instruction at Ketton Sports and Community Centre in Pit Lane, outlining how to best call for emergency help, how to undertake cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until professional medical help arrives, and how to use a defibrillator.

People learned how to use a defibrillator and CPR at the Ketton WI training session. Photo: Submitted

Those who came along to learn or refresh these skills were able to try out CPR and a defibrillator on special dummies that give a more realistic feel to the procedure without harming a healthy person.

Fewer than one in 10 people survive a cardiac arrest suffered out of hospital, but knowing what to do when someone collapses improves the odds of their survival.

Ketton WI members served an excellent selection of homemade cakes in the interval. Photo: Submitted

The National Federation of Women’s Institutes has launched the ‘Bystanders Can Be Lifesavers’ campaign to pass on lifesaving skills.

Those so far unable to make it to hands-on training are encouraged to learn CPR online in 15 minutes at bhf.org.uk, or to download the Revivr app.