A 41-year-old has taken on a daring skydive to raise money for a hospice which cared for his brother.

James Taylor, a national account manager from Wittering, near Stamford, leapt from 13,000 feet above Sibson Aerodrome, raising £600 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The jump was in honour of his brother Stewart, who had lung cancer.

James Taylor from Wittering has taken on a daring skydive in memory of his brother Stewart. Pictures: Submitted

The disease spread throughout his body and he spent his final days at the Peterborough hospice earlier this year.

“I’d actually done a skydive before, about eight years ago for a surprise birthday,” James said. “It was probably one of the most nerve-wracking things I’d ever done.

“Doing it again, especially in Stewart’s memory, didn’t make it any less terrifying - but it made it far more meaningful.”

James with his mum Wendy

James said he wanted to do something bold as a way to thank the hospice for looking after his brother.

“It was such a welcoming place – comforting and peaceful with beautiful gardens,” he said. “The support we received was incredible.

“The staff had a lovely way about them. Their care extended beyond Stewart to our whole family, which meant so much - especially to my mum during an incredibly difficult time.”

Stewart was cared for by the hospice in his final days

You can still donate to James’s fundraiser by clicking here.

Annette Mawby, community fundraiser at the hospice, added: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to James for taking on such a thrilling challenge for Sue Ryder.

“The funds raised with go towards helping us continue to provide expert compassionate care to families when they need us most.”

The money was much-needed for Sue Ryder, which was forced to cancel its Starlight Hike on Saturday for the second year running because of Storm Amy. Cancelling the 2024 event cost the charity £41,000 in lost fundraising - the equivalent of 1,300 hours of care at the hospice.