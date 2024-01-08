A slimming consultant has been rewarded for decades of work helping people to lose weight.

Sara Nye was invited to Slimming World’s first Decades of Dedication Day to celebrate her achievement.

She has been running classes in Stamford since 1993 and supported thousands of people in their effort to lose weight.

Sara Nye receives a long-service award from Slimming World founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell

She said: “It was a privilege to represent everyone from the Stamford groups over the years. I believe I have the best role in the world. Seeing people transform before your eyes, losing weight and growing in confidence and self-belief is the most rewarding feeling.”

Sara was among 150 consultants to attend the event at the Slimming World head office in Derbyshire, each having served for at least 24 years. She runs weekly sessions at Stamford Free Church in Kesteven Road and the Danish Invader in Empingham Road.