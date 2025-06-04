Judges at a photographic club were ‘seeing red’ thanks to a fun competition for members.

Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society’s May meeting set the challenge of taking photos on the theme of ‘The Colour Red’.

Secretary of the society, Dave Hodson, said: “Members produced a fascinating range of images, from a paraglider in the Swiss Alps to a simple macro picture of an every day item.

Through the eye of a needle by Nigel Jolley

“Nigel Jolley came first with a close up of the eye of a needle through which passed a red coloured piece of wool. Whilst a very simple everyday item, it was a powerful image.

“Next came Martin Rodger’s colourful image of a series of chalet entrances.

Kaleidoscope by Martin Rodgers

“Iain Evans was third with an amazing scene of a Swiss valley and a red canopied paraglider. Fourth came St John Burkett’s field of poppies.”

Paraglider by Iain Evans

The society meets monthly and has the primary aim of helping members improve their photography. Full details can be found at www.stamford-photosoc.org.uk

Field of poppies by St John Burkett

