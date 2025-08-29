Two village halls could soon see their energy bills reduced thanks to a scheme which will install solar panels.

Parish councils in Wansford, Northborough and Marholm have been awarded funding by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions across the Peterborough area.

The funding is part of the Net Zero Villages initiative, which will see solar panels fitted to parish-owned buildings.

Solar panels are set to be installed at village halls in Wansford and Northborough as part of an scheme to reduce carbon emissions. Pictured: Marholm Village Hall

Marholm is already benefiting, having had panels installed in May, while Wanford and Northborough are expected to follow shortly.

Since the installation, Marholm has seen its first monthly energy bill reduced by £60.

Paul Burgess, chairman and treasurer of Marholm Village Hall Trust, said: “We were told about the scheme by the council earlier this year and thought it would help us reduce our energy bills.

“The hall is well-used with regular activities and events, so it's a focal point in the village.

“By reducing our costs we can run it more effectively and continue to give something back to our community.”

Paul Bristow, mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said he was pleased the funding is being used to cut bills.

“People want to know that public money is being used wisely,” he added.

“Cheaper energy costs mean more money staying in the community and a facility that’s sustainable for the long term."