A sports club wants permission to install 152 solar panels on the roof of its home.

Stamford Indoor Bowls Club is hoping to get the £48,822 cost covered by a grant from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The club says the installation would help it save money, support the green agenda and further secure the future of an important facility in the community.

The club’s base in Exeter Gardens is leased from South Kesteven District Council.

Chairman of the club’s board of directors, Keith Rippin, said it was hopeful for the twin aim of having planning permission and the UKSPF grant approved.

He added: “If we’re successful in getting sufficient money and planning permission, it will benefit us for lots of reasons.

“It will save money and pay for itself in about four years, while also helping towards our green net zero targets.

“It will also make the future of the club a lot more secure. With rising costs, it will be one way of helping towards these and continuing to provide an invaluable service to the community which caters for all abilities.”

The planning application to the district council is for four sets of 38 solar panels.