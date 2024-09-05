Part of the Stamford Hospital site has been sold for housing.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital off Ryhall Road, has sold the west end of the site, near the roundabout which features the Stamford Flower Club bike, to help fund redevelopment of other parts of the site.

The buyer, Stamford-based Distinctive Developments Group Ltd, is expected to submit a planning application for housing.

The unused land and buildings at the west end of the hospital site were deemed by the trust to be surplus to clinical needs.

The area of the hospital site that has been sold for housing

Distinctive Developments plans to use it for housing and restore the Grade II Listed infirmary.

It says its aim is to create a small, custom-designed development that matches the heritage of the area, and the company has promised to use local suppliers and materials.

The trust accepted an offer on the site several months ago, but announcing the sale was delayed while legal contracts were signed.

The old infirmary is listed and will be restored as part of the housing development

Dr Callum Gardner, trust chief medical officer, said: “The maintenance cost of this unused area of the hospital site is high and it therefore makes complete sense to sell it, in order to allow us to reinvest our resources in the main Stamford Hospital site.

“The money generated from the sale of the land will be used to increase funds for patient care, investing in new medical equipment, and making further improvements to the hospital estate.

“Stamford Hospital plays a key part in the delivery of our trust’s clinical strategy, and we are committed to making full use of the hospital and its facilities in the future.”

Richard Evans, director of Distinctive Developments Group Ltd, said: “We're excited to announce the acquisition of these disused buildings within an important part of our hometown.

Construction work is taking place at Stamford Hospital to create a new day treatment centre

“It presents a unique opportunity to achieve the beneficial re-use of a vacant listed building and to deliver high-quality, sustainable development on a brownfield site, reducing the need to build on greenfield sites around the town.

“Our vision is to transform this site whilst respecting its history and its importance to the Stamford community.”

Outline plans giving information such as the number of homes for the site will need to be submitted by the developer to South Kesteven District Council, followed by a more detailed planning application which gives an idea of the look of the properties and how they are laid out on the site.

The trust has planning permission to build a day treatment unit on the site of the former nurses’ accommodation block. This is currently under construction and is expected to open in spring.

What do you think of the sale of the hospital land for housing? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk