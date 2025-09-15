Serving officers stood shoulder-to-shoulder with cadets and veterans to mark the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.
The parade through Stamford’s Broad Street on Sunday (September 15) was attended by RAF Wittering personnel, air cadets from 2071 (Stamford) Squadron, members of the Royal British Legion, and Stamford Brass.
RAF Wittering padre the Rev Fr Squadron Leader James Mealy led an open air service of remembrance and there was a two-minute silence.
RAF Wittering station commander Wg Cdr Nikki Duncan, Air Vice Marshal Gary Waterfall, and mayor of Stamford Amanda Wheeler were among those who lay wreaths on the war memorial outside Browne’s Hospital in Broad Street.
The Battle of Britain from July to October 1940 saw the Royal Air Force and the aviators of the Fleet Air Arm, Royal Navy defend the UK against attack by the German Luftwaffe, preventing an invasion and helping Britain to defeat Hitler during the Second World War.
In a House of Commons speech, then prime minister Winston Churchill coined the term ‘The Few’ for those who participated for Britain, stating, "Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few".
Speaking after the parade, Wg Cdr Duncan said: “The Battle of Britain remains a defining moment in the history of the Royal Air Force, and it is a profound honour to commemorate the courage and sacrifice of The Few.
“The anniversary is a significant occasion, and RAF Wittering is deeply grateful for the continued support of Stamford residents, whose recognition of the RAF’s bravery and dedication — both past and present — is sincerely appreciated.”
If you have news or photos to share, email news@lincsonline.co.uk