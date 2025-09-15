Serving officers stood shoulder-to-shoulder with cadets and veterans to mark the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The parade through Stamford’s Broad Street on Sunday (September 15) was attended by RAF Wittering personnel, air cadets from 2071 (Stamford) Squadron, members of the Royal British Legion, and Stamford Brass.

RAF Wittering padre the Rev Fr Squadron Leader James Mealy led an open air service of remembrance and there was a two-minute silence.

Stamford Brass leads the Battle of Britain parade along Broad Street. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

RAF Wittering station commander Wg Cdr Nikki Duncan, Air Vice Marshal Gary Waterfall, and mayor of Stamford Amanda Wheeler were among those who lay wreaths on the war memorial outside Browne’s Hospital in Broad Street.

The Battle of Britain from July to October 1940 saw the Royal Air Force and the aviators of the Fleet Air Arm, Royal Navy defend the UK against attack by the German Luftwaffe, preventing an invasion and helping Britain to defeat Hitler during the Second World War.

In a House of Commons speech, then prime minister Winston Churchill coined the term ‘The Few’ for those who participated for Britain, stating, "Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few".

RAF Wittering personnel. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Speaking after the parade, Wg Cdr Duncan said: “The Battle of Britain remains a defining moment in the history of the Royal Air Force, and it is a profound honour to commemorate the courage and sacrifice of The Few.

“The anniversary is a significant occasion, and RAF Wittering is deeply grateful for the continued support of Stamford residents, whose recognition of the RAF’s bravery and dedication — both past and present — is sincerely appreciated.”

A rousing bugle call brought the silent tribute to a close. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Veterans made sure they were there to support the memory of those who served in the Battle of Britain. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Representing the RAF on the balcony of Browne's Hospital, above the war memorial. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Young members of the RAF are proud to remember those who served before them. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Mayor of Stamford Amanda Wheeler lays a wreath at the war memorial. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Cadets played a big part in the parade. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Air Vice Marshal Gary Martin Waterfall, who lives locally, lays a wreath. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Members of Stamford Brass provided music for the commemoration. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Members of the armed forces assembled by the war memorial. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Veterans and Royal British Legion members from the area lined up in respectful silence. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Members of the RAF and cadets marching along Broad Street. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

RAF Wittering personnel took part in the parade. Photo: Submitted/Don Lambert

RAF Wittering personnel took part in the parade. Photo: Submitted/Don Lambert

The RAF Ensign. Photo: Submitted/Don Lambert

Air Vice Marshal Gary Martin Waterfall. Photo: Submitted/Don Lambert

Air Vice Marshal Gary Martin Waterfall. Photo: Submitted/Don Lambert

Cadets played a vital role int he parade. Photo: Submitted/Don Lambert

Cadets prepare to lay wreaths. Photo: Submitted/Don Lambert

Mayor Amanda Wheeler lays a . Photo: Submitted/Don Lambert

Station commander at RAF Wittering Wing Commander Nikki Duncan. Photo: Submitted/Don Lambert

