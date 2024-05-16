People who fancy seeing Shakespeare but ‘like it light’ can enjoy one of his funniest plays performed on stage.

Love’s Labour’s Lost is a playful comedy telling the story of a king and his three companions who swear an oath to spend three years studying, which means giving up all worldly pleasures - including women.

But the arrival of a princess and her ladies throws their plans off course, and human nature and high-minded ideals do battle.

Shoestring Theatre's cast for Love's Labour's Lost, on stage in Stamford and then in Cornwall. Photo: Larry Wilkes

The play dares to end unconventionally, giving the audience something to think and talk about on the way home.

Stamford Shoestring Theatre, which celebrated its 80th anniversary last year, will perform Love’s Labour’s Lost at Stamford Arts Centre from Tuesday, June 4, to Saturday, June 8.

Tickets are £10 from Stamford Arts Centre 01780 763203 or www.stamfordartscentre.com

Shoestring rehearse Love's Labour's Lost. Photo: Larry Wilkes

Following the five-day Stamford run, Shoestring will be packing up the cast, crew, set and costumes to take the production down to the spectacular open-air Minack Theatre, perched on rugged cliffs in south-west Cornwall.

