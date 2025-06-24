Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stamford duo Fugu to play at Browne’s Hospital

By Chris Harby
-
chris.harby@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:55, 24 June 2025

A blend of musical styles will come together as a duo take to the stage this week.

Stamford-based duo Fugu (formerly Paspatou) are playing at Browne's Hospital, in Stamford on Friday at 8pm.

They mix soprano sax, flutes, voice and double bass with loop pedals and electronics to create a fusion of jazz, world, ambient and avant garde compositions.

Fugu - AKA Graham Dale and Jay Goldmark
Fugu - AKA Graham Dale and Jay Goldmark

Reviewers have called them: "genre-bending sound magicians, intuitive sonic collaborators".

Tickets are £15 on the door or via Eventbrite. Bring a bottle.

Go to fuguband.co.uk for more details.

Arts and Entertainment Human Interest Music Stamford Chris Harby
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE