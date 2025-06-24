A blend of musical styles will come together as a duo take to the stage this week.

Stamford-based duo Fugu (formerly Paspatou) are playing at Browne's Hospital, in Stamford on Friday at 8pm.

They mix soprano sax, flutes, voice and double bass with loop pedals and electronics to create a fusion of jazz, world, ambient and avant garde compositions.

Fugu - AKA Graham Dale and Jay Goldmark

Reviewers have called them: "genre-bending sound magicians, intuitive sonic collaborators".

Tickets are £15 on the door or via Eventbrite. Bring a bottle.

Go to fuguband.co.uk for more details.