A four-bedroom bungalow situated in a private cul de sac is on the market with Woodford & Co.

It is located in Meadow Gate, Woodnewton, and provides a spacious home with rooms which can be adapted for home working, hobbies or family life.

The large reception hall acts as a link between the bedrooms and the living space, with a handy built-in cupboard to reduce clutter as you enter the property.

The conservatory has space for dining and relaxing.

Four bedrooms are located at one end of the bungalow. The main bedroom includes built-in wardrobes and an ensuite shower room. The remaining bedrooms are all doubles, two of which are big enough to include fitted wardrobes. They are served by a family bathroom with bath, sink, shower cubicle and toilet.

At the other end of the bungalow is the living room with wood burning stove, a dining room, kitchen, utility room, study and a conservatory with space for dining and relaxing.

The kitchen has plenty of wall and base units, granite work surfaces, a breakfast bar and integrated appliances. There is a separate utility room and toilet near the study, which could also be used as a snug or playroom.

The dining area.

Outside, the bungalow has a private driveway, garage, greenhouse and a garden studio which could be used for hobbies or a home office.The enclosed back garden has a lawn, floral borders and patio areas for entertaining.

The living room.

The kitchen.

Ensuite facilities.

The property is on the market for £650,000. For more details or to arrange a viewing contact Woodford & Co on 01832 274732 or email info@woodfordandco.com