4-bedroom bungalow in Meadow Gate, Woodnewton, is on the market with Woodford & Co for £650,000
A four-bedroom bungalow situated in a private cul de sac is on the market with Woodford & Co.
It is located in Meadow Gate, Woodnewton, and provides a spacious home with rooms which can be adapted for home working, hobbies or family life.
The large reception hall acts as a link between the bedrooms and the living space, with a handy built-in cupboard to reduce clutter as you enter the property.
Four bedrooms are located at one end of the bungalow. The main bedroom includes built-in wardrobes and an ensuite shower room. The remaining bedrooms are all doubles, two of which are big enough to include fitted wardrobes. They are served by a family bathroom with bath, sink, shower cubicle and toilet.
At the other end of the bungalow is the living room with wood burning stove, a dining room, kitchen, utility room, study and a conservatory with space for dining and relaxing.
The kitchen has plenty of wall and base units, granite work surfaces, a breakfast bar and integrated appliances. There is a separate utility room and toilet near the study, which could also be used as a snug or playroom.
Outside, the bungalow has a private driveway, garage, greenhouse and a garden studio which could be used for hobbies or a home office.The enclosed back garden has a lawn, floral borders and patio areas for entertaining.
The property is on the market for £650,000.