A versatile village property with picturesque views is on the market.

The open-plan property is located in The Green, Corby Glen, and includes four double bedrooms and four reception rooms.

The ground floor has a spacious entrance hall which leads off to all of the reception rooms. There is also a home office and family room at the back of the house.

The property includes an annex.

The living room is centered around a recently installed wood burner which offers warmth and charm.

The large open-plan kitchen is an impressive feature of the property which is perfect for entertaining. It includes plenty of work surfaces, a central island, a butler sink and a Rangemaster cooker. The adjacent dining room has exposed oak beams.

Upstairs are four double bedrooms, some of which have built-in wardrobes. The main bedroom also has en-suite facilities and dual-aspect windows which overlook the village rooftops.

The front of the property has off-road parking and a gravel drive bordered by raised beds and a large hedge. The back garden is laid to lawn with a patio area.

There is also a converted garage which is currently used as an annex with kitchenette, living area, bedroom and en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower.

The property is on the market for £625,000. For more details or to arrange a viewing call Newton Fallowell on 01778 422567.

