Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

4-bedroom property in The Green, Corby Glen, is on the market with Newton Fallowell

By Columnist
Published: 05:00, 14 December 2024

A versatile village property with picturesque views is on the market.

The open-plan property is located in The Green, Corby Glen, and includes four double bedrooms and four reception rooms.

The ground floor has a spacious entrance hall which leads off to all of the reception rooms. There is also a home office and family room at the back of the house.

The property includes an annex.
The property includes an annex.

The living room is centered around a recently installed wood burner which offers warmth and charm.

The large open-plan kitchen is an impressive feature of the property which is perfect for entertaining. It includes plenty of work surfaces, a central island, a butler sink and a Rangemaster cooker. The adjacent dining room has exposed oak beams.

Upstairs are four double bedrooms, some of which have built-in wardrobes. The main bedroom also has en-suite facilities and dual-aspect windows which overlook the village rooftops.

The living room.
The living room.

The front of the property has off-road parking and a gravel drive bordered by raised beds and a large hedge. The back garden is laid to lawn with a patio area.

There is also a converted garage which is currently used as an annex with kitchenette, living area, bedroom and en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower.

The property is on the market for £625,000. For more details or to arrange a viewing call Newton Fallowell on 01778 422567.

The home has a spacious entrance hall.
The home has a spacious entrance hall.
The kitchen.
The kitchen.
The garden.
The garden.

Would you like to live here? Let us know in the comments below.

Bourne Grantham Homes News Human Interest Lincs Homepage Lincs Surrounding Area Stamford Columnist
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE