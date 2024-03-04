Police are investigating after more than a dozen reports of burglaries and car thefts.

Between Friday and Sunday (March 1 and 3), 13 incidents have been reported to Lincolnshire Police where thieves have attempted or have succeeded in breaking into homes.

On some occasions they have taken car keys and stolen vehicles.

Police are investigating

A number of further reports have been made of people acting suspiciously around homes and vehicles.

The offences reported over the weekend are as follows:

• Just before 11pm on Saturday an offender broke into a property in Church Lane, Stamford and stole a car key. Incident 427 of March 2.

• On Saturday two men were caught at an address in Ryhall Road, Stamford between 10.35pm and 10.45pm. The report to the police was made just after 11pm. Incident 419 of March 2.

• Police were told of suspicious activity in the area of Water Street, Stamford between 10.45pm and 10.50pm on Saturday. Incident 100 of March 3.

• Offenders smashed a window to gain entry to a home in Ancaster Drive, Sleaford before searching the property. The offence happened between 1pm on Friday and 1pm on Saturday. Incident 206 of March 2.

• Suspicious activity was reported to police just after 8.40pm on Saturday in Windsor Drive in Sleaford. A man was disturbed on a driveway looking into the caller's vehicles before he ran off. A similar incident was reported at Covel Road, Sleaford at 9.30pm the same day. Incident 368 of March 2.

• A home was burgled in Bridge Street, Marston at about 7.40pm on Saturday. Incident 409 of March 2.

• Doors were forced open between 1.50am and 2.10am on Sunday morning at an address in Blackthorns, Southfields, Sleaford. Incident 25 of March 3.

• Between 3.15pm on Friday and 7am Saturday, a White Citroen Relay van was stolen from George Street, Lincoln. Incident 79 of March 2.

• Between 3.25am and 3.30am on Saturday offenders were disturbed at an address on Hykeham Road, Lincoln. They were trying to remove the rear door lock of the house but were unsuccessful. Incident 57 of March 2.

• Between 10pm Friday and 7am Saturday, a grey Volkswagen Golf was stolen from a driveway in Sycamore Drive, Waddington after the keys were taken in a burglary at the address. Incident 80 of March 2.

• Between 10pm on Friday and 10am on Saturday offenders broke into an address in Somersby Close, Lincoln by removing the lock barrel of a rear door. The car keys to a white Volkswagen Golf were taken and the vehicle was stolen. Incident 142 of March 2.

• Number plates were stolen from two vehicles in Antrim Road, Lincoln between 4am and 5am on Saturday. Incident 85 of March 2.

• A call was made regarding suspicious activity in Shawbury Close, Lincoln, where people were seen trying the door handles of a vehicle at 2.10am. A further incident was reported describing similar suspicious activity on Arvina Close in North Hykeham at about 1.30am on Sunday morning. Incident 36 of March 3.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said officers are unsure at this time if the offences are linked and will be keeping an open mind as investigations continue.

They added: “We are investigating these offences and have been speaking to victims, carrying out house to house enquiries, collecting CCTV and speaking to people about their concerns.

“As we continue to investigate the circumstances and uncover evidence, we’re asking for everyone’s help by reporting anything they think is suspicious.

“The help of our communities in coming forward with information will assist our investigating officers to identify and stop those responsible.”

There are a number of officers working on these crimes.

To report information or to submit security footage for the offences in the Lincoln area email andrew.bates@lincs.police.uk, for Stamford and Grantham email jenny.moore@lincs.police.uk and for Sleaford contact harry.vickers2@lincs.police.uk quoting the relevant incident number.