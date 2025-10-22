Years of campaigning to reduce the speed limit on a major road has paid off for the second time - but the fight is not over yet.

Wothorpe Parish Council has been successful for the second time in its efforts to deter drivers from speeding on the B1081 London Road, on approach to Stamford, having persuaded the council to cut the speed limit from 40mph to 30mph.

This extends the 30mph zone from the entrance to Stamford, near Bottle Lodges, up to the junction with First Drift - and the remainder of the road towards the A1 has had its 50mph signs replaced with 40mph in both directions.

Paul Redfern, chairman of the parish council. Photo: Iliffe Media

In 2022, the speed limit at the junction with First Drift, at the entrance to Wothorpe, was reduced from 50mph to 40mph.

Paul Redfern, chairman of the parish council, said he and the residents are pleased.

“It has taken a while, but after some persistence, we got the signs,” said Paul. “It’s a relief.

“We had carried out various speed watch measures and identified drivers exceeding the speed limit when the road was previously 50mph.

Photo: Iliffe Media

“We had many safety concerns from residents exiting Wothorpe via First Drift, so we wanted it to be included in the 30mph limit, because there is a lot of access in and out of First Drift.

“We now have more and more properties being built and more delivery drivers since Covid-19.

“The junction is getting busier than ever before so the 30mph limit is long overdue and very welcome.”

The campaign to improve safety on the road has been going on for years, but it intensified following a number of accidents.

In 2021, firefighters had to cut people from a vehicle after a two-car crash near Bottle Lodges, and the year before, a vehicle veered off the B1081 and smashed into a wall next to an entrance to the Burghley Estate.

The remainder of the road from First Drift towards the A1 has had its 50mph signs replaced with 40mph signs in both directions. Photo: Iliffe Media

Despite the new signs being installed, Paul said the fight is not over yet.

He said speeding remains a problem, particularly as motorists leave the town.

“We had a number of serious accidents and near misses on this section of the road due to speeding, so we had to do something,” said Paul.

“In many ways, the lamp posts between First Drift and Stamford indicated that it was a 30mph limit, and now that we’ve got the signs there, I think that’s having an effect.

Wothorpe Parish Council has once again been successful in its efforts to deter drivers from speeding on the B1081 London Road, near Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

“However, we are noticing that people leaving Stamford are perhaps not cognisant of the change and are speeding as they come out of Stamford and past Bottle Lodges.”

Peterborough City Council is set to install a sign near Bottle Lodges to alert drivers to the new speed limit, but Paul also thinks that having a marked police vehicle monitoring speeds would further help to deter speeding, especially as drivers leave the town.

The parish council has previously approached Cambridgeshire Police to see if this could happen, but Paul said the force had not been ‘helpful’.

In response, the police said mobile safety vans would not be an option unless collision data showed that speeding was a primary cause of injuries.

A spokesperson for the force added that the vans have specific areas they must cover and prosecution targets they are required to meet.

The parish council has also been successful in improving safety on Kettering Road, near Stamford, where the 40mph limit has been extended to the junction with the A1.

Andy Moore, a resident who has been involved in the campaign and is part of a Speedwatch group, added: “Turning in and our of First Drift and other junctions on this section will hopefully now be a safer experience.

“But as always, it needs drivers to take notice of the signs and enforcement when they don’t.”