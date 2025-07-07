Hundreds of people flocked to Grimsthorpe for a popular vintage vehicles trial event, which organisers are hailing as the best ever.

Now in its 10th year, the Vintage Speed Trials returned to Grimsthorpe Castle estate on Saturday (July 5), with 40 motorcycles and 60 cars, all pre-1939 taking part in the event, which saw an estimated 800 people attending.

Grimsthorpe Speed Trials 2025. David Ellison in his ERA. Photo: Chris Lowndes

In what organisers Mel Hart, Colin Faulkner and Ian Bancroft, said was their best event yet, the pre-war vehicles, driven by owners on the track down the hill on the Grimsthorpe estate, near Bourne, to showcase their beloved motors.

Just some of the entrants — with many dressed in vintage clothing for the occasion — from Stamford and the surrounding area were Castle Bytham’s Philip Bewley who took his 1930 Rudge motorcycle to the track — as did Martin Peacock with his 1922 AJS Model B motorcycle and Robert Hadfield with his 1914 Metz vintage car — both from Bourne.

Driving on four wheels were Oakham’s Tim Norton, who drove his Singer Junior from 1931, and Jeremy Ball, from Stamford, who took to the track in his 1935 Riley Lynx.

Grimsthorpe Speed Trials 2025. Mick Page and Ian Bancroft in the course car. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Grimsthorpe Speed Trials 2025. The leader board. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Grimsthorpe Speed Trials 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Grimsthorpe Speed Trials 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Grimsthorpe Speed Trials 2025. Tim Sisson and Colin Faulkner. Photo: Chris Lowndes

In the Grantham area, Graham Beck took his 1935 New Imperial 80 motorcycle for a run, while William Rose, from Colsterworth, drove his 1931 Alvis classic car.

Tom Lee, from Barrowby, took to the track with his 1927 Amilcar C6 car, as did John Ellam in his 1930 Riley 9, and Jeremy Marshall Roberts, in his 1920 Fiat — both from Corby Glen.

Organiser Mel, from Caythorpe, took her own vintage car, a 1939 Austin 7 Ulster, for a drive down the track during the event.

She said: “It was a fantastic event, and had lots of people coming up to me and saying how amazing it was and it went even better than we expected, we think it was the best one yet.”

Grimsthorpe Speed Trials 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Grimsthorpe Speed Trials 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Grimsthorpe Speed Trials 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Grimsthorpe Speed Trials 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Grimsthorpe Speed Trials 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The event came from it being acknowledged by the organisers, all vintage vehicle enthusiasts, that there was a lack of events where people with vintage vehicles can drive and showcase their beloved cars and bikes, but not have to race them.

“That’s why we do it,” Mel added, “The whole point of the event is to let people take their cars out for a run and show what they can do without having to race them.

“There’s no prizes and it’s not a competition, it’s about having fun and having taken my little car out, there’s nothing like that buzz as you’re waiting on the start line.”