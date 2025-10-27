Families embraced the Halloween spirit with some spooky activities.

Stamford Spooktacular made its return to the Recreation Ground on Sunday for an afternoon of fun.

The event was hosted by Stamford Town Council with support from Friends of Stamford and Rutland Theatre, which put on performances.

Spooktacular returned to Stamford Recreation Ground for another year of fun. Pictured: Ethan and Jacob Brunton trying out a hoop game. Photo: David Lowndes

Despite the rain, the event was well attended, with people of all ages keen to win the fancy dress competition.

Jane Kingman, deputy mayor, said: “It was a very successful day.

“We had really good comments from parents saying how much they enjoyed it and how interactive it was for the children.

Mayor Amanda Wheeler (right), Jane Kingman, deputy mayor, Jo Winterbourne, events committee chairman. Photo: David Lowndes

Atlas Humphrey and Aoife Went. Photo: David Lowndes

Becky Joyce, Sarah Dorson and Rachel Persane. Photo: David Lowndes

Holly Devereux with Peggy and Penny. Photo: David Lowndes

Stilt-walker Katie from Wild Card Events. Photo: David Lowndes

Players from Stamford Showstoppers with (front left) Sarah Bix, Photo: David Lowndes

“It rained but that didn’t stop the children from coming out nor did it stop the fun.”

Jane said the quiz was popular with the little ones.

There was also stalls offering refreshments and crafts.