Spooktacular fun continued at Stamford Recreation Ground despite the rain
Families embraced the Halloween spirit with some spooky activities.
Stamford Spooktacular made its return to the Recreation Ground on Sunday for an afternoon of fun.
The event was hosted by Stamford Town Council with support from Friends of Stamford and Rutland Theatre, which put on performances.
Despite the rain, the event was well attended, with people of all ages keen to win the fancy dress competition.
Jane Kingman, deputy mayor, said: “It was a very successful day.
“We had really good comments from parents saying how much they enjoyed it and how interactive it was for the children.
“It rained but that didn’t stop the children from coming out nor did it stop the fun.”
Jane said the quiz was popular with the little ones.
There was also stalls offering refreshments and crafts.