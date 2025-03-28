Business owners believe Stamford could be the secret to their future success.

The face of the town centre is forever changing and this spring several empty units are receiving a new lease of life.

Work is underway at Ink and Ember, a new bookshop and café opening in Maiden Lane next week.

Lauren Lovett, owner of Ink and Ember in Stamford

Owner Lauren Lovett invited four Stamford artists to paint and draw on the walls, and the shelves are stocked with books of many genres.

The mum-of-two said: “Writing and reading can be quite a solitary experience. Community really has been what inspired Ink and Ember.

“I want everyone to know they are welcome. If they want a little slice of happiness, they can find it here.”

Lauren Lovett, owner of Ink and Ember in Stamford

Many of the books will be secondhand and there will be stationery, coffee and cakes available.

“My family are big readers but as a mum it has astounded me how expensive children’s books are, and when I choose a book as a ‘beach read’, I’m unlikely to bring it home and read it again.”

Lauren, 36, will hold book clubs and art workshops, and she is creating a podcast studio which will be available to rent later in the year.

The entrepreneur and business coach admitted she was nervous about her new venture because it was ‘so close to her heart’ but added: “If not now, then when?”

Your Core Reformer in Stamford

YourCore Reformer Pilates studio opened last week in the former Citizens Advice Bureau, just off Stamford High Street.

Owner Faye Yang works in exporting but after struggling to find ‘reformer’ Pilates studios near her home in Wansford, she took matters into her own hands.

“Pilates is really good for people who want to improve their mobility and flexibility,” she said. “It can bring a change to people’s lives.”

Faye Yang from Wansford has opened a reformer pilates studio in Stamford

She first tried the mind-body exercise while pregnant with her son, who is now 17, and recently undertook training so she can lead sessions alongside the two qualified Pilates instructors she eploys.

Faye said: “I had my baby really quickly, which I think is something to do with my pelvic floor, and the recovery was speedy too. I find it so beneficial in my life.”

Your Core Reformer in Stamford

A shop which will get tails wagging, Ruff and Tumble, will be opening in the former Katie Cardew in St Mary’s Street in April.

It will be the first bricks and mortar store for the Oakham-based business, which sells dog drying towels online and at events such as Burghley Horse Trials and Crufts.

Ruff and Tumble director Ed Hoare said: "Stamford is a gorgeous town brimming with charm, and its High Street is lined with fantastic shops.

“We love taking our dogs for walks down on The Meadows, so when the chance arose to open our flagship store here, we simply couldn't pass it up.”

Ruff and Tumble is opening in St Mary's Street

Sound therapy and psychotherapy business Inner Bloom will be moving into the former Stamford Independent Travel in St Paul’s Street.

Although an opening date is not yet set, owner Maria Riddle will offer treatments including sound baths, chakra balancing and alchemy bowls.

The former Neal's Yard in Stamford

In the High Street, Jo Malone is understood to be opening in what was Neal’s Yard Remedies.