A homeware company looks to have pulled out of plans to open a new store in Stamford.

The Range was expected to open at Stamford Retail Park in Ryhall Road this week following the closure of Homebase.

Signs appeared last month announcing an opening date of Friday, May 2 at 9am but no work appears to have taken place within the building.

LincsOnline contacted The Range last week but a spokesperson said they were unable to provide an update on the plans.

We now understand that former Homebase staff were told yesterday (Tuesday) that The Range had pulled out of the deal. Stamford is still listed on the ‘new stores’ section of the company’s website but the page for Stamford does not exist.

The Range has been contacted again for comment but has not yet responded.

