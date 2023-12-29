A town’s attempts to twin with a war torn city in Ukraine has been made official.

Stamford cemented its link with Gostomel after a twinning agreement was signed at a reception at Stamford Town Council on Tuesday, December 19.

Town councillor Amada Wheeler had proposed the twinning in July and documents were sent to the head of the military administration in Gostomel, near to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Gostomel has been hit hard by the Russian invasion

These were signed and hand delivered to the town council by refugee and film-maker Natalia Yakovleva.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

Natalia, who moved to Stamford from her Gostomel home after the Russian invasion, was the inspiration for the twinning idea.

Town councillor Yvette Diaz-Munoz, who seconded the initial proposal, said: “At this point the twinning is in its early stages and is to me at least a symbolic act of solidarity and support.”

Natalia Yakovleva with Mayor of Stamford Coun Andrew Croft, coun Yvette Diaz-Munoz (left) and coun Amanda Wheeler (right) who helped co-ordinate the twinning project

After settling here under the Homes For Ukraine scheme, Natalia was compelled to return to her homeland and document what is happening to her country.

Speaking about the twinning earlier this year, Natalia said: “Gostomel is a small town with a lot of history, but we have no historic places to show this because they’ve all been broken by war.

“After victory, we’ve got to build again and with this new history, I would like to show the connection between Great Britain and Ukraine.

Natalia is welcomed back to Stamford last week by Fiona Parker who is co-ordinating fundraising here for Jack and Coun Diaz-Munoz

“We feel really at home here - it’s like a new family.”

While back in Gostomel, Natalia rekindled links to her ‘second home’ in Lincolnshire by launching a documentary involving Stamford’s Jack Bon Holly who has been in Ukraine since June, volunteering as a humanitarian aid worker.

Natalia came back to Lincolnshire this month to shoot further footage for the documentary, helped by Stamford video producer Rich Beach.

Natalia and Jack

Jack Bon Holly with Natalia's film crew in Ukraine

Rich filmed the Remembrance Parade and service in November, as well as interviews with volunteer groups here, helped by Ukrainian refugee Oleksii Klitovchenko, and the signing of the twinning in the mayor's parlour last week.

Meanwhile, Natalia’s latest completed documentary will be shown at Stamford Arts Centre next month.

InterNational Front tells the story of a group foreign fighters who headed to Ukraine after invasion to help defend the country against the Russians.

Mayor of Stamford Andy Croft reads the declaration. Film still: Rich Beach

The twinning document. Film still: Rich Beach

The signing of the twinning agreement in Stamford. Film still: Rich Beach

Members of Stamford Town Council toast the new twinning agreement. Film still: Rich Beach

The 65-minute documentary will be shown on Thursday, January 11 at 7.30pm and places can be booked here. Entry is free, with donations welcome on the day.

A meeting will also be held about twinning at 6pm for anyone who would like to become involved.

Stamford was twinned with Vence in the south of France in 1978 and also the town of Kutna Hora in the Czech Republic in 1999. It maintains these twinning links through visits and correspondence.