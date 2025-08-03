A tourist attraction is closing tomorrow because of high winds.

Burghley Park, near Stamford, and all its visitor facilities, including the house, gardens, playarea, facilities and the wider parkland, will be closed tomorrow (Monday, August 4), which it says is to “ensure the safety of visitors and staff”.

Burghley House. Photo: James Willis

The Met Office has issued yellow and amber weather warnings for the north of England, warning of winds of up to 70mph - the storm has been named Storm Floris. The warning does not extend as far south as Stamford, where the forecast is for rain and wind of up to 20mph.

A Burghley statement said: “If you have booked a ticket for the House, Gardens or Play for this day, please check your emails to find out how to transfer your existing booking or request a refund.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this may cause and would like to thank everyone for their understanding.”