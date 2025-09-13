Organisers have announced details for next year’s Race for Life at Burghley House near Stamford.

The annual event, which has 10k and 5k courses around the estate’s grounds, will take place on the evening of Tuesday June 30, 2026, and is expected to raise tens of thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK.

Although the two-lap 10k race now has chip-timing technology in place for those wanting to beat their personal best, the run’s planners say that scorching around Burghley’s undulating cross-country course is not necessary.

Fundraisers taking pert in a previous Race for Life at Burghley Park in aid of Cancer Research UK

“Ten kilometres is just over six miles,” said a spokesperson for the charity. “Take it at your own pace or push yourself a little. Have fun with it and enjoy the atmosphere.

“You can take part in any Race for Life event as an individual or a group to raise money for life-saving research.

“Walk, jog or run together in a group or go solo at your own pace, or lead the way as a group leader and get family, friends and colleagues involved.

The 2026 Race for Life will take place at Burghley House next June. Image: CRUK

“However you choose to take part, you’re helping to beat cancer.”

Free parking is available at the Bottle Lodge Entrance to the estate, although there will not be any cycle racks available for people arriving by bike.

Early bird tickets are £5.50 for under-16s, while early bird entries for those who are 16 and over cost £7.99 for the 5k run and £8.74 for the 10k.

Race for Life started in 1994, attracting more than 10 million participants, with next year’s runs expected to take the total amount of money raised for Cancer Research UK to more than £1billion.