A bakery chain will be serving up its iconic sausage rolls and steak bakes when it reopens later this year.

Greggs is opening a shop at Morrisons petrol station off Uffington Road in Stamford.

An opening date is yet to be confirmed, but signs advertising the bakery have popped up around the forecourt.

A spokesperson said: “Greggs is due to open a new shop in Stamford later this year operated by our franchise partner, MFG.

“We look forward to welcoming Greggs fans and new customers to come and try our range of tasty bakes, hot drinks and sweet treats”.

Rumours of Greggs’ return to Stamford have been swirling over the last couple of months.

But a spokesperson for the chain last month shut these down and said there are no current plans to open in Stamford.

Although the whispers of Greggs’ return were ultimately correct, the rumoured location of the former Wilko in Stamford High Street was not. Earlier this week, Weird Fish confirmed it was moving into one of the units.

Greggs had a store in the High Street up until 2017, which was located in the unit now belonging to The White Company.

At the time of the closure a spokesperson for the bakery chain said the closure was due to the landlord’s redevelopment plans.



