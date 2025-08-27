A council has spent £5,000 on printing stickers to remind people of the changes to bin collections in the area.

South Kesteven District Council said that existing staff on the bin collection rounds were being used to put the stickers on residents’ bins in the area, but confirmed the cost of printing the stickers.

The stickers on bins in the South Kesteven area. Photo: Iliffe Media

The changes mark the biggest shake-up in bin collections in the district in more than 12 years and will involve changes to the collection day or time of day that bins are collected.

As well as stickers on the bins, every resident has also received a letter to their home address, notifying them of their new bin day.

The same cycle of weekly collections will continue, with black bin waste collected fortnightly, and the purple-lidded and silver bins alternating in the vacant fortnightly slot. The purple-lidden bins are for paper and cardboard and the silver bins are for other recycling such as plastic and glass.

The council said it was collecting 81,000 bins a week.

Green bin garden waste collections will also change for subscribers.

The changes will come into force on September 15.

Coun Rhys Baker (Ind), cabinet member for environment and waste at the district council, said the changes were in response to a rising number of home owners in the area.

Coun Baker said: “The current rounds are out of date. As more new houses are added to the rounds, it gets harder and harder to provide the level of service residents expect.

“The mileage is too high and crews are forced to cris-cross the district instead of focusing on one district at a time. There are around 5,000 more homes in South Kesteven today than there were in 2012.

“Each of these has their own set of bins that need emptying. We face rising demand without money.”

Coun Baker went on to say that the bin collection changes will ‘future proof’ the service and ensure it keeps up with rising demand.

He added: “We also know that the current set-up creates a risk for collections, where roadworks, bad weather or a breakdown can leave whole streets without their collection - and this needs to change.

“Rather than buy extra vehicles to patch up the system, we have decided to ‘zone’ the rounds to make the journeys make sense. This means that residents’ bin days will change.

“This also means that we can future-proof the service and be able to proactively work the growing number of housing estates and heavier bins. This will be a resilient, modern, higher-quality service that will be better value for money.”

Coun Baker concluded by saying that the district council is working hard to make sure the changes are straightforward for residents.

He said: “I know many people in South Kesteven have never had a change to their bin day. We are working hard in the office and among our collection crews to make this change as straightforward as possible for everyone.

“Every address will get information through the post and we will have an information campaign about the changes running all summer. We know this change will take some time to get used to and there will be teething issues.

"We will work with residents and will use a common-sense approach to any worries or problems when the new rounds start in September. I am genuinely sorry for this disruption but I know it will be worth it.”

More information on the changes can be found here: https://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/binday