Two nurses completed a walking marathon in aid of a cancer charity.

Colleagues Clare Humphries and Racheal Lane, who work at Stamford Hospital, took part in a Macmillan Might Hikes event.

The 27-mile route took them across Norfolk, starting from Cromer beach and taking in Salthouse Marshes, the Norfolk Coast Path and Wells-Next-The-Sea before finishing at Holkham.

Clare Humphries and Racheal Lane cross the finish line

The pair took nine-and-a-half hours to complete the challenge and raised £700 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Racheal said: “It was a fabulous weekend and the weather was perfect. We met and chatted to some fellow walkers who had lovely stories about why they were doing the Mighty Hike, and this helped to pass the time and the miles.

“The three-and-a-half miles of shingle was tough but we made it to the end where there were packets of Skittles waiting for us.”

Clare Humphries and Racheal Lane completed a marathon walk for Macmillan Cancer Support

