Road closures have been made due to flooding as a result of heavy rain brought by Storm Claudia.

Councils and the Government have put out notifications about some roads being affected and some rivers.

Details are below and updates will follow.

People are being made aware of flooding on some roads. Photo: stock

Full road closure

Main Street, Seaton

Eleys Lane Algarkirk due to a fallen tree

A151 at Corby Glen/Birkholme due to flooding under the railway bridge

Single lane closure

Junction of Catmos Street and South Street, Oakham

Junction of Station Road and Kilburn Road, Oakham

Junction of Stamford Road and Casterton Lane, Tinwell

Road between Ketton and Collyweston, near Stamford, after a tree fell

Standing water

Derwent Drive Bridge, Oakham

Flood Alerts

River Wreake potentially affecting Whissendine and Langham

River Eau in Scotter

River Devon and Smite in Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire

River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough