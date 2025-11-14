Road closures and warning as a result of flooding caused by Storm Claudia
Road closures have been made due to flooding as a result of heavy rain brought by Storm Claudia.
Councils and the Government have put out notifications about some roads being affected and some rivers.
Details are below and updates will follow.
Full road closure
Main Street, Seaton
Eleys Lane Algarkirk due to a fallen tree
A151 at Corby Glen/Birkholme due to flooding under the railway bridge
Single lane closure
Junction of Catmos Street and South Street, Oakham
Junction of Station Road and Kilburn Road, Oakham
Junction of Stamford Road and Casterton Lane, Tinwell
Road between Ketton and Collyweston, near Stamford, after a tree fell
Standing water
Derwent Drive Bridge, Oakham
Flood Alerts
River Wreake potentially affecting Whissendine and Langham
River Eau in Scotter
River Devon and Smite in Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire
River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough