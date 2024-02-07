A switch to energy-efficient bulbs will allow a council to keep street lights on throughout the night.

More than 3,100 street lights operated by South Kesteven District Council are to benefit from a £1m energy-saving upgrade.

The investment will pay for itself in four years, according to the council, and will allow the lights to be kept on throughout the night.

Street lighting is the largest area of electricity consumption for the council and accounts for more than four per cent of total carbon emissions.

“We will make further savings by dimming them between midnight and 6am,” said council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind - Market and West Deeping).

“The whole stock of existing streetlights should be upgraded within 18 months and a 10-year warranty will also allow the council to reduce maintenance costs.

“We’re also taking care of wildlife through this initiative by reducing the impact of night-time illumination, by securing lights with an appropriate colour temperature, removing the possibility of cool spectrum light.”

A contract was awarded to E.ON Energy Solutions by South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet yesterday (Tuesday), which means work can now start.

South Kesteven District Council operates a total 3,893 streetlights within the district.

The remaining 10,840 lamps are under the control of Lincolnshire County Council and are predominantly for providing lighting to footways.

These lights are turned off between midnight to 6am.

