A vibrant mix of shops selling gifts, homeware and clothing has resulted in a town centre street being named the best in the country.

St Mary’s Street in Stamford beat off tough competition to be crowned the number one UK high street for independent shops.

Research by American Express Shop Small looked at the number of independent outlets, the variety of businesses and the vibrancy of the high street before creating a list of its top 10 streets.

St Mary's Street in Stamford. Photo: David Parry/PA Media Assignments

Bailgate in Lincoln was ranked eighth.

The range of shops on St Mary’s Street includes the long-established Sinclairs and newcomers like Jinju Cha bubble tea shop and luxury accessories shop Tom Lane which both opened this year.

The street scored highly in all areas of the study by American Express and retail experts GlobalData.

Lee Barrett from Rafferty’s of Stamford. Photo: David Parry/PA Media Assignments

General manager of merchant services at American Express, Dan Edelman, said: “Small businesses play a crucial role in supporting local economies up and down the country and it’s pleasing to now see their impact beyond the high street.

“Through our Shop Small campaign we’re proud to be championing and shining a spotlight on the diverse and vibrant independent businesses who help our local communities thrive.”

The study also looked at how many businesses are owned by people aged between 18 and 43 with Stamford ranking well. Among its young businesspeople are Molly Clegg from Murano Silver and Bethany Scott-Morris from Iris & Violet.

Matt Piner, research director at GlobalData, said: “Independent shops bring something different to high streets, offering uniqueness and propositions that are finely tuned to the needs of their local communities.

Bethany Scott-Morris from Iris & Violet. Photo: David Parry/PA Media Assignments

“As younger generations of shoppers are attracted to their local high streets, so too are shop owners, with a new breed of Gen Z and Millennial entrepreneurs helping to keep them thriving.”

The study’s top streets for independent shops are:

• St Mary’s Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire

• Devonshire Street / Division Street, Sheffield, Yorkshire

• Gloucester Road, Bristol

• Market Street / Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge, Yorkshire

• Stoke Newington Church Street, Hackney, London

• High Street, Narberth, Pembrokeshire

• Oldham Street, Manchester, Greater Manchester

• Bailgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire

• Byres Road, Glasgow

• The Lanes, Norwich, Norfolk

