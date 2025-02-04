A retired police chief inspector is helping to arrange support for people affected by a school stabbing in Sheffield.

A 15-year-old boy died yesterday (Monday) following an incident at All Saints Catholic High School in the city.

South Yorkshire Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.

Mike Freeman.

Stamford Street Pastor Mike Freeman is coordinating support for those affected by the incident as part of his role with the national Response Pastors.

Trained volunteers will be deployed to the area around the school to offer support to those who need it.

Mike said: “Usually in circumstances like this our pastors will be deployed to wherever the floral tributes are being laid because this is where people tend to gather.

“We’ve liaised with the police in Sheffield so they know our pastors will be on the ground if needed.”

Response Pastors formed with Mike’s input during the 2012 London Olympics to support the Metropolitan Police. Their services were not needed at the Games but they have since deployed after numerous terrible events, including the bombings at the Manchester Arena and in London, the mass-shooting in Plymouth, and the Grenfell Tower fire.

Most recently the team responded to the Southport knife attack and riots last summer.

Mike said: “It's really encouraging to see how much the scheme has grown. It offers a local response from street pastors living in the affected area which is better than having people flying in from all over the place.”

To become a Response Pastor, people first volunteer as a Street Pastor, providing support to people who become vulnerable on a night out, sometimes due to drink or drugs. After about 12 months an application can be made to be a Response Pastor, and about 700 people have undergone that training in the UK.