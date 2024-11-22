Hundreds of people gathered to watch a fab-u-lous celebrity guest switch on a town’s Christmas lights.

Stamford’s Red Lion Square was packed with people at the annual lights switch on event on Thursday evening (November 21).

Strictly Come Dancing star Craig Revel Horwood, who lives in King’s Cliffe, was invited to do the honours of illuminating the town for the festive season.

Craig Revel Horwood switched on the town lights. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Speaking to the crowd, he said: “Welcome everybody to this gorgeous city (town) - we love it.

“I’ve just moved here, well three years ago darling, and I absolutely adore it.

“I’m very excited about plunging this baby so we are out of darkness and into glamour.”

Joined by town crier Andrew Browning, mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke and poet laureate Caroline Avnit, the Strictly judge cheered as he pushed the plunger.

In a slight hiccup, many of the lights remained off to which he joked ‘someone’s pulled our plug’.

But he quickly realised the plunger was not all the way down and confessed: “It was me - I didn’t push it down enough.”

Pupils from Malcolm Sargent and St Gilbert's sang Christmas carols by the tree. Photo: Chris Lowndes

A choir made up of children from Malcolm Sargent and St Gilbert’s schools performed Christmas carols and many businesses remained open for late-night shopping.

Jo Winterbourne, chairperson of the events committee on Stamford Town Council, said: “What a wonderful event.

“We have had a brilliant turn out - it’s great to see so many people in the town.”

She added: “I think Craig made a massive difference which is fabulous.

“A lot of people came just to see him.”

The town Christmas market will take place on Sunday (November 24) from 10am until 5pm.

It will include 130 stalls, live music, carol singing, Santa’s grotto, fairground rides and craft activities.

Meredith Roe and Kate Acres were excited to see the Christmas lights switched on. Photo: Chris Lowndes

As well as the traders which line High Street, Ironmonger Street and Broad Street there will be stalls in the United Reformed Church Hall and Brownes Hospital.

Town was busy afterwards with the Shop Stamford late night shopping event. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the lights being switched on in Stamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Town crier Andrew Browning, mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke, Strictly Come Dancing star Craig Revel Horwood and Stamford poet laureate Caroline Avnit. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the lights being switched on in Stamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Red Lion Square was packed with people. Photo: Chris Lowndes

