A father-of-two has set out to raise £10,000 for children affected by war.

Oli Roberts, who runs Oskar illustration, has been left heartbroken by the horrific images and footage of conflict around the world.

For Oli, who has a seven-year-old son Oskar and three-year-old daughter Sadie, it was children being affected by war which devastated him the most.

Oli Roberts is raising funds for Save the Children

The 42-year-old from Stamford said: “Particularly as a parent, seeing what is happening around the world is shocking and you feel pretty helpless.

“I wanted to find a way to make a difference.”

He has launched a £10,000 fundraising campaign for Save the Children, based around a piece of artwork which speaks to the charity’s goal.

A poster for Oskar illustration's Save the Children fundraiser in Madrid

It was created by collage artist Sean Mackaoui, who is based in Madrid, and features two young children with a pile of rubble holding a crumbling peace sign.

Oli noted that while art is subjective, he hopes it gives a striking message and encourages people to donate.

“It is what you make of it,” he said.

“There is a bit of hope in the background.

“Then with the kids, all they want is peace. You could interpret that they are trying to push it together to make peace or trying to hold it up.”

Posters and postcards of the artwork have been printed and are being put across the world.

So far they have reached Japan, Spain, South Africa, Scotland, America, France as well as the local area.

Each piece of artwork has a QR code which if scanned directs to a fundraising page.

“If you don’t think you can help, you can.

“The cost of two flat whites could provide one school-in-a-bag kit or water for one month for a child.”



