A striking Grade II* Listed property, dating from 1641, is on the market.

Set a stone’s throw from Market Place, 12 North Street, formerly part of the historic White Lion, sits in an unrivalled position in Oundle town centre, overlooking the church.

The property is built in ashlar limestone, with Georgian brick additions, beneath a Collyweston slate roof and was constructed, during the reign of Charles 1st, in 1641. It portrays many characteristic features of this period and is listed Grade II*. The canted bays are a particular feature of this handsome house, as are the stone mullioned, leaded windows.

12 North Street in Oundle is on the market with Woodford & Co

The internal features are just as beautiful, with a fantastic, carved stone fireplace, exposed beams and studwork.

The accommodation is laid out over three floors, and has been basically modernised over the years, whilst leaving the true character and wonderful atmosphere of the original house, in situ. The current owner has been in residence for almost 50 years and the property is now ready for new owners to put their stamp upon it.

The front door opens to the hall which also serves as a study area. The window to the front has a view of the church. A door at the back opens to the garden and a further door leads down to the cellar.

The drawing room has a bay window to the front and a beamed ceiling. There is a modern, open fire but the estate agents suspect there may be the original opening to the rear. Cupboards stand to one side.

The kitchen is set beyond, and offers a range of wall and base units with worksurfaces and a sink. A gas cooker point gives a choice of stove for the future. There is ample space for daily or formal dining. A door opens to the garden and a second door opens to the back stairs. The sitting room is as at the back of the house and serves currently as a study, with fireplace and fitted cupboards and shelving.

The main staircase leads from the hall to the main landing where there is access to the former drawing room, which will make a fabulous bedroom. This has a magnificent carved fireplace and a bay window with a view of the church. It also has wonderful panelling and a servant’s door. Next to it is a large bathroom, which could perhaps be made en-suite to the adjoining bedroom. Across the landing is a small room which used to house WC and wash basin. The second bedroom is in the rear wing and there is a third, double bedroom, on a lower landing, which has its own staircase to the ground floor. This has a shower room next door.

A turning staircase rises to the attic rooms, which are laid out as a staff flat, with huge double bedroom, a kitchen and a bathroom. There are lovely views of the church and across the rooftops of the town.

The courtyard is a private and sheltered garden area bound by high stone walls and with a brick path running to the rear. Being a former coaching inn, the property has the former stables and hayloft attached to the back of the house, which provide storage and workshop space. These could offer potential for conversion to further accommodation, subject to planning permission.

Beyond is a small greenhouse and on the rear boundary is a former carriage house, now a garage, with mezzanine storage above. The garage is accessed via Duck Lane.

12 North Street in Oundle is on the market with a guide price of £850,000.

Viewings are strictly by appointment by calling estate agent Woodford & Co on 01832 274732 or emailing info@woodfordandco.com