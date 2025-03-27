Event organisers have been doing all they can to help a lifesaving charity.

It costs £13million each year to keep the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance flying.

Among those to pledge their support are freemasons from the Burghley Lodge in Stamford who have handed over £1,472 which was raised at a ladies’ night with match-funding from Barclays.

Members of the Burghley Lodge raised money for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Lodge members were joined by deputy provincial grand master Tim Almond for a tour of the air ambulance base in Lincoln when they presented the cheque. It was a particularly poignant visit for one member who had experienced the charity’s work firsthand when she was first on the scene of an accident and witnessed the actions of the air ambulance crew.

The group was told that each call-out costs£4,000 and all of the charity’s funding comes from donations.

The air ambulance will get another boost later this year after organisers of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials named it as their charity of the year.

The air ambulance crew.

Event Director Martyn Johnson said: “We are delighted to be partnering with a vital charity which is so important to the equestrian, farming and wider rural communities in particular.”