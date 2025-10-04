A popular fun run is among the events to have been cancelled today (Saturday) due to Storm Amy.

Barnack CE Primary School’s event was due to go ahead at 2pm.

Organisers, however, this morning reported forecasted wind gusts of 40-50mph and debris on the 2.5km course, including a large fallen tree, posed serious safety risks.

Barnack Primary School fun run. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The event, run by a small team of volunteers, was set to welcome over 400 participants, including schools competing in a team challenge.

Sally, Emma, Lizzie and Lee of Barnack School Association said they were “very disappointed” but had to prioritise safety and insurance considerations.

“This event is run by a small volunteer team and we have to take this decision in order to comply with safety and insurance considerations,” they said.

“We would like to thank you for your support - this year we have had unprecedented entries and we were so excited to welcome over 400 runners to Barnack School.

“We hope to reschedule the run but it involves road closures, first aid provision and many amazing volunteers, so needs some planning before we can let you know our plans.”

Refund and rescheduling details will be shared once planning is complete.

The Barnack Fun Run has been a highlight of village life for over 20 years, featuring joggers, runners, walkers and fancy-dress fundraisers.

Road closures were planned between 1.30pm and 3.30pm, affecting residents who had been notified in advance.