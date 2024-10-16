An autistic photography student has won an award, securing a place in two major Paris exhibitions.

Stamford’s Alice Poyzer, a final-year MA student at the University of the West of England (UWE Bristol), claimed the Paris Photo Carte Blanche Student Award 2024, an accolade granted to only four students across more than 100 European institutions.

Alice’s award-winning collection, Other Joys, will be exhibited at the Grand Palais and Gare de Lyon, showcasing her unique artistic vision.

Smart Casual, from the project 'Other joy' by Alice Poyzer. Photograph: Alice Poyzer

The exhibitions run from November 7-10 at Grand Palais and October 28 to November 30 at Gare de Lyon.

Her work combines self-portraits and imagery, exploring the excitement of autistic individuals’ special interests.

Alice, who is neurodivergent, described Other Joys as a reflection of her own experiences, adding that it is “a body of work that explores the intense elation and enthusiasm of special interests, which are deep obsessions often found in people with autism”.

Best Friends, from the project 'Other joy' by Alice Poyzer. Photograph: Alice Poyzer

“The images featured represent items or subjects that I, an autistic individual, love and cherish,” she said.

“The feeling that surrounds one’s special interests is almost indescribable. This heavy sensation of warmth, delight and intense excitement is something that many in the autistic community can understand. I wanted to make this body of work as a way to communicate that feeling.”

Reflecting on her journey, Alice said: “It was actually at Stamford College when I really began to take photography seriously.”

Alice Poyzer

Aaron Schuman, associate professor of photography and visual culture at UWE Bristol, praised Alice’s achievement.

“Her uniquely personal and captivating work both informs and challenges audiences in ways that are compelling, playful and remarkably moving,” he said.

“We genuinely cannot wait to see her photographs on display at both the Grand Palais and Gare de Lyon in Paris this autumn, for all the world to experience.”