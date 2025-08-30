A beautiful four-bedroom family home, tucked away in a sought-after village, with stunning uninterrupted views over open countryside is on the market.

As you enter the property in Duddington, you're welcomed by a spacious entrance hall which provides access to all ground floor rooms. To the left, you'll find a well-appointed kitchen diner, offering ample worktop space and traditional pine cabinets – perfect for family meals or casual entertaining. Next to this is a separate pantry and a recently refitted cloakroom for added convenience.

Moving through the property, there's a formal dining room featuring a charming inglenook fireplace – a fantastic space for hosting. At the far end of the house, a cosy lounge awaits, complete with a feature fireplace and a large front aspect window that fills the room with natural light. Between these rooms, a second porch adds character and houses the staircase leading to the first floor.

Upstairs, you'll find four generous double bedrooms. The front bedroom benefits from dual-aspect windows, framing beautiful field views. The standout feature is the main bedroom, which opens through French doors onto a private patio area – the perfect spot for a morning coffee. A large family bathroom completes the floor and offers plenty of scope for updating.

Outside, the property is accessed via secure gates leading to a block-paved driveway with ample off-road parking. At the top of the drive sits a large garage and a brick-built outbuilding with power – ideal for storage or a workshop.

Steps from the driveway lead to a truly unique, elevated plot. The wrap-around garden enjoys far-reaching views over surrounding farmland, creating a peaceful and private outdoor space that’s hard to match.

Set in the historic village of Duddington – with its 12th-Century church, stone bridge, and traditional pub – this home offers the perfect blend of rural charm and accessibility, just a short drive from Stamford.

The Windmill in Duddington is on the market with a guide price of between £650,000 and £700,000 with Newton Fallowell. For more details or to arrange a viewing call 01780 754530.

No onward chain

Offering great scope and potential