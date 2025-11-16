Building work started at the clubhouse on November 3, writes Trevor Thrower of Stamford Bridge Club.

The success of the club over the last few years means that there is a need to modernise the toilets and to create more storage space. The work will take a few months to complete. There will be some disruption but the improvements to the clubhouse will be worth it.

Hand of the week from Stamford Bridge Club

Hand of the Week

Correct defence is not all about signalling. Defenders need to count the values in players' hands and picture how the contract could be defeated. West deals and opens 1NT showing 12 to 14 high card points. Holding a 4333 distribution East does not use Stayman and just invites game in notrumps with a 2NT bid. West holds a maximum and raises to 3NT. North leads the HQ which is the top of a sequence. South holding K2 in the suit should play the king to ensure the suit does get blocked. To cut communications between the defenders' hands West should refrain from winning this trick and therefore play the H3. With the HK winning the trick it is the time for South to do some counting.

South can see that he holds 11 high card points as does East. West's raise to 3NT shows 13 or 14 points. There are 40 points in the pack so that leaves North with four or five points. North's lead has shown the HQJ and therefore holds one or two other points. The SQ or SJ will be of no use to the defence because declarer will be able to play small cards to the S9 to keep North off lead. The only card that North can hold of use to the defence is the CJ. South knows they will obtain the lead with both the SK and DK, therefore the correct lead for South at trick three is to play C4. This will result in the defence setting up the club tricks for the defence before declarer has set up their nine tricks. If South returns a H2 at trick three, West will have the time to set up three tricks in both diamonds and spades with their three top tricks in hearts and clubs to make their contract.

Tips of the Week

1. Note that declarer should usually duck the opening lead to cut communication between the defenders' hands.

2. When dummy appears it is important that the defence builds a picture of the hands especially in terms of high card points to enable the defence to determine possible ways to defeat the contract.