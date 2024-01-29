A town centre salon has unexpectedly closed.

Browns hairdressers in Red Lion Square, Stamford shut suddenly on Saturday afternoon (January 27).

A sign put up in the window of Browns states the salon has relocated to Oundle and Market Harborough and the online booking portal no longer shows Stamford as an option.

Browns Hairdressing Group, which was founded in 1980, already has salons in Market Place, Oundle and High Street, Market Harborough.

Royal Beauty Stamford, which operates out of the same building, remains open.

In a post on Royal Beauty’s Facebook page they thanked customers ‘for all the laughs, support and kindness’ and said: “Together Browns and Royal Beauty Stamford have worked very closely as one big family unit over the years.

“Please support us and bear with us over the coming weeks as we try to navigate through a very strange and sudden transitioning time.”

Browns was approached for a comment.

