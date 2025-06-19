Authorities say the seven-week closure of a town bridge is “unavoidable” and “essential” to avoid ‘serious safety and structural’ issues.

Lincolnshire County Council is to close Stamford Town Bridge to traffic and pedestrians from Monday, July 14 to Monday, September 1 to waterproof the Grade II listed structure.

Diversion routes have been announced while the town’s only road crossing over the River Welland is out of action.

Coun Michael Cheyne, executive member for Highways at LCC, said a survey of the bridge, carried out in March, had revealed signs of water seepage where the waterproofing membrane had failed.

“The remedial work required on the bridge is essential for the continuing use of what is one of Stamford’s most famous landmarks, and a critical part of the local traffic network,” said Coun Cheyne.

It will cost around £200,000 to take up the road and footpaths, add a new waterproof membrane and lay a new road surface and paths.

Coun Cheyne said they had explored “every possible alternative” to a full road closure, but it couldn’t be avoided.

“It’s a complex and necessary series of works to keep the bridge in a useable condition,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we are not able to engineer a work-around that would leave the traffic network open as it is whilst we deal with the issues on the bridge.”

He added: “The issue with us having to go ahead with these works this summer is that water ingress like this, if not arrested, can have serious structural, functional and safety consequences.

“Re-waterproofing will improve the safety to the road users, longevity of the historic structure, avoid unexpected future disruptions and reduce the maintenance costs in the long term.”

The work has been scheduled across the quieter school summer holiday period to lessen the impact, but concerns have been raised over its potential impact on seasonal tourism.

“We continue to do all that we can to deliver this listed structure set of work to a very high standard, and to lessen traffic impacts wherever possible,” Coun Cheyne added.

“Whilst the disruption caused is regrettable, it is unavoidable as we deliver these vital works that will have a very large impact on the future of Stamford Town Bridge.”