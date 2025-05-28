People can attend two summer events at a historic venue and gardens.

On Saturday, June 7, from 2pm there will be an open afternoon at Browne’s Hospital in Broad Street, Stamford, with live music by the Millstone Grit choir, a barbecue, bar and teas and coffees.

An auction of donated goods will take place during the event, organised by The Friends of Browne’s Hospital.

Browne’s Hospital in Stamford has beautiful gardens behind the Broad Street façade

Then, on Saturday, July 19, the Browne’s Hospital Summer Garden Party will be held, with music from 3pm by Stamford Brass. Entry is £20 to include a glass of Pimm’s.

During the morning of the garden party, there is a cake competition from 11am to 11.30am, with the opportunity for those attending the garden party to sample the entries. Barbecue-style food will also be on sale.

To buy tickets contact browneshospital@gmail.com or 07753 457239. Anyone with potential items to auction can also get in touch.

Browne’s Hospital, founded in 1475, is having its 550th year marked by a series of events. It is still an almshouse.