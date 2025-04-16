A street food and makers market will be pitching up over the summer at a town park.

The Stalls will be holding three pop-up markets at Stamford Meadows on June 21, July 19 and September 20.

The markets, which will run between 9.30am to 3.30pm, include ceramicists, illustrators, jewellers and photographers to street food chefs, bakers, brewers and cheesemongers.

Virender Rose and Jo McAree, organisers of The Stalls markets

The Stalls Market, which was set up by Virender Rose and Jo McAree currently operates at three Nottinghamshire sites - Southwell, Rufford Abbey and West Bridgford.

The pair are keen to make Stamford’s market a more permanent addition to their calendar.

For more information visit The Stalls Market on Instagram or Facebook.

Anyone interested in trading can email to thestallsmarket@gmail.com.