Hundreds of gardeners and food fanatics flocked to a spring fair.

The Rotary Club of St Martins hosted its 13th Stamford Garden and Food Fair at the town Meadows yesterday (Sunday, May 11).

The event featured a mixture of stalls selling plants, garden furniture, ornaments and food along with family entertainment and a Spitfire flypast.

Jane Cavel, Geoff Collett, James Collins, Kathy Collett and Peter Collins

Clear skies and temperatures topping 20C also helped to draw in the crowds.

James Edwards from the rotary club said: “There was a wonderful atmosphere and everyone was really cheerful because of the weather.

“A great time was had by all.

“The event is part of Stamford’s calendar - it’s established and is fun for all of the family.”

Stella Mackness and Elizabeth Curtis looking at plants

Admission to the event was free but donations were encouraged, with rotary club members collecting £7,000 which will be split between local and national charities.

MindSpace's Jayne Froment, Owen Davies, Mary Dowglass and Kay Harrington

Joanne Faunt and Hev Ainsworth ice cream

Andy Proffitt, Megan Howes, Jack Grant, Janice Grant, Alicia Grant and Alex Howes with plants

Ella and Katie with Luna

Hundreds of people attended the Stamford Garden and Food Fair on the Meadows

The flypast at Stamford Garden and Food Fair on the Meadows

