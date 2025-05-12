Stamford Garden and Food Fair returns to The Meadows
Hundreds of gardeners and food fanatics flocked to a spring fair.
The Rotary Club of St Martins hosted its 13th Stamford Garden and Food Fair at the town Meadows yesterday (Sunday, May 11).
The event featured a mixture of stalls selling plants, garden furniture, ornaments and food along with family entertainment and a Spitfire flypast.
Clear skies and temperatures topping 20C also helped to draw in the crowds.
James Edwards from the rotary club said: “There was a wonderful atmosphere and everyone was really cheerful because of the weather.
“A great time was had by all.
“The event is part of Stamford’s calendar - it’s established and is fun for all of the family.”
Admission to the event was free but donations were encouraged, with rotary club members collecting £7,000 which will be split between local and national charities.
Photos by Chris Lowndes