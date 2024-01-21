Parking in a town centre could cost drivers more under new plans.

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet gave the green light to putting up prices for its pay-and-display car parks at a meeting on Thursday (January 18).

The proposals will go to full council next week for a decision ahead of a public consultation.

North Street Car Park in Stamford

In Stamford these include the short stay car parks in North Street, St Leonard’s Street, Bath Row, Scotgate and the long-stay spaces in Cattlemarket and Wharf Road.

Currently drivers can park for free on Sundays and bank holidays but under the new plans it could cost up to £3.

For long-stay car parks a £3 charge for overnight parking has been suggested.

Cattlemarket car park in Stamford

Under the new plans, buying an all day ticket in a long-stay car park will increase from £4.20 to £5 while in a short stay spending more than four hours could cost £8, an extra £2.60.

These tariffs would apply Monday to Saturday 8am to 6pm.

Cabinet member for finance, Coun Ashley Baxter (Ind), said: “We are now treating Grantham and Stamford as different entities which is the right thing to do.”

Watergate Car Park in Grantham

For Grantham the changes would affect Welham Street, Conduit Lane, Wharf Road, Guildhall Street and Watergate.

One hour free parking, if approved, will be introduced in all car parks, except Wharf Road where drivers will benefit from two hours for free.

Coun Baxter said: “This, we hope, will compliment the local economy as it allows people to pop to the shops.”

Parking in a short stay car park for more than four hours would cost £7, except for Wharf Road where it would be £5, and drivers choosing Welham Street would pay £5 for over four hours. These charges would apply Monday to Saturday 7am to 7pm.

Leader of South Kesteven District Council Richard Cleaver (Ind) also asked for an amendment to reduce the costs to season ticket holders.

There will be a £2 charge for evenings and, similar to Stamford, a £3 charge for Sundays and bank holidays.

Conduit Lane car park would become ‘short stay’.

Coun Baxter said due to long consultation, it is unlikely the increases will be introduced until the summer.

A Stamford man recently called for cheaper parking as the solution town’s traffic problems.

Cabinet also approved a £2 increase to the annual cost of the garden waste collection service.

The green waste bin annual collection charge would be £51, with an increase of £15 on all subsequent bins to £42.

Council asks: ‘Are more parking spaces needed?’

Share your views in the comments.