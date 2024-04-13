I’m often asked by my customers where I would recommend they stop over on their way to or from Asia and Australasia, writes Wittering Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

Flights over to that part of the world are around 11+ hours, so most people are ready for a break by the time they reach one of the key hubs in the region, which include Bangkok, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. To step off the plane in any of these destinations is to step into another world, culturally speaking.

I’m fortunate that I have been to all of these cities, so I have personal experience of each place. I love the iconic Petronas Towers and the fascinating culture of Kuala Lumpur; the bustling markets, sounds and smells of Bangkok are intoxicating and exhausting in equal measure. And then there’s the beautiful Singapore. The cleanest destination I have ever seen, where everything is reliable and just works and where the people are so warm and welcoming. It’s a place I’ve sent countless customers to, and all have returned saying they’d go back in a flash.

Singapore. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Singapore has a rich history but it has really developed into a modern metropolis over the last 50 years; Marina Bay, for example, was only built in the 1970’s from reclaimed land and its home to Singapore’s trendy modern dining and entertainment scene, as well as sky scrapers and a waterfront promenade. Its very easy to get around, using the MRT (Mass Rapid Transit) which has a reliable and extensive rail network. Or, hire a bike and enjoy the sun on your skin while traversing the numerous cycle paths which connect the key parts of the city.

While you are here, do visit The Gardens by the Bay, which are lush and beautiful and have two conservatory domes. The Flower dome displays plants from around the world and the Cloud Forest features one of the tallest indoor waterfalls in the world. Its home to the magnificent Supertrees, which stand 50 metres high, and which have a nightly light and sound show, known as the Garden Rhapsody.

Singapore. Photo: Travel Counsellors

The food here is a blend of flavours and cultures; to try local food, head to a local hawker centre such as Lau Pa Sat, Tekka Centre, and Tiong Bahru Market to enjoy a variety of good food at affordable prices, including favourites such as Hainanese chicken rice, char kway teow, satay, and much more.

If city life has got you needing some time to breathe, head to the tranquil island of Pulau Ubin, a rustic getaway that is just a 10-minute boat ride away. Here, you can hire a bicycle and admire historic sites, untouched forests, old quarries, and Singapore’s last-remaining kampong (traditional village).

Emma Savage

And finally, make sure you have a long layover because Singapore airport is a destination in itself, with attractions, mazes, a canopy bridge and the stunning rain vortex.

Happy travels!