A free-range egg farm has been suspended as a supplier to Marks & Spencer after claims by activists that hens are suffering.

The supermarket has cut ties with Home Farm in Grimsthorpe after seeing footage of a hen hanging upside down and sick birds alongside living ones.

The Lincolnshire egg farm, a supplier for Marks and Spencer via Bumble Hole Foods, was visited by animal welfare advocates earlier this year.

A hen was found caught by a wing and hanging upside down. Photo: Animal Justice Project

According to Animal Justice Project activists, who filmed inside the poultry house, Home Farm was the worst they visited with ‘trapped hens, dead birds, and distressed animals with splayed legs’.

One hen was recorded hanging upside down from a slatted system.

At the time of the visit the farm had RSPCA backing.

Activists claim J V Bradley, Home Farm, Grimsthorpe was the worst they visited. Photo: Animal Justice Project

Sean Barrs, Animal Justice Project campaigner, said: "Today's modern egg industry in Britain unveils a heartbreaking truth: sick, dying, and live hanging egg-laying hens, crammed by the thousands into huge, factory-style sheds designed for maximum production.

“Even RSPCA Assured certification fails to shield these birds from suffering, despite the organisation's mission claiming to advocate for 'every kind of animal.'

“Our investigation shines light on the 'high welfare' myths.

A hen was found caught by a wing and hanging upside down. Photo: Animal Justice Project

“We hope it will help consumers see beyond the glossy egg packaging so that they can choose more ethical, plant-based foods in their diet."

Home Farm has been contacted for a comment.

A Marks & Spencer spokesperson told the Independent newspaper that ‘the footage shows unacceptable levels of welfare’.

Inside J V Bradley, Home Farm, Grimsthorpe. Photo: Animal Justice Project

They added that Home Farm has been suspended from the supply chain while the supermarket chain investigates with RSPCA Assured.



