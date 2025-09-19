A silent peace walk for Gaza through a town centre attracted more than 50 participants.

The event in Stamford on Saturday, organised by George Hetherington, aimed to raise awareness of the situation in Gaza, where children and families have died from starvation as a result of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

The Rev Andrew Hollins said he was ‘humbled’ by the peace walk, which assembled outside St Michael’s Church in High Street before moving silently, with people carrying posters and only speaking to answer questions from or hear the views of passers by.

George Hetherington leads the walk. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

In a letter to LincsOnline he wrote: “What a moving, humbling and challenging experience it was,” adding that his motivation was Christian faith, although others had different motivations for participating.

“We were united in our concern and compassion for the suffering of the people of Gaza, and for their plight not to be forgotten,” he said.

The Rev Hollins said he is in regular contact with the Methodist church office in Jerusalem, and last week was ‘humbled’ during an online meeting to hear a doctor in Gaza speak about her experiences of dealing with the trauma of the people there, and that when asked "What can we do?" she responded by telling them: "It is a great comfort to know that you have seen us and feel our pain."

People walked in silence, only stopping to answer people's questions or listen to opinions. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

“When I next join that online gathering, I will be able to say that the people of Stamford have seen and continue to feel the pain of the people of Gaza,” the Rev Hollins continued.

People donated about £500 during the peace walk, which will be used to support charities giving aid to people in Gaza.

Grace O’Halloran, who also took part and wrote about her experiences, said: “While I never expected our silent walk to directly help the people of Gaza, I was hoping our presence on the streets of Stamford would elevate calls for an immediate ceasefire to save lives, the urgent reintroduction of all experienced aid agencies, and a safety guarantee for all medical staff along with the urgent provision of medical supplies, to allow these people to do (God’s) work.

“It was really inspiring - and to be honest, relieving - to know that people feel the same anger and despair about what’s happening.”

Juno Winstanley-Booth and Gair Booth on the walk. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

She also found some people were less tolerant of the peace walk, and stopped to ‘hurl insults’.

Grace responded: “To the comments around the walk being pointless or virtue signaling: if everyone was like the people who made these comments and didn’t bother doing anything, or stand up for what they believed in, then we’d be living in a country without welfare or a nationalised health service.

Some of those who joined Saturday's peace walk for Gaza. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

“Women would still be unable to vote, gay marriage would never have been an option, women’s healthcare and abortions would be non-existent, people with disabilities would be sent to asylums, etc. No one is free, until we’re all free.”