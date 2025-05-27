Swimmers made a splash as an outdoor pool reopened for the summer season.

A handful of people braved the cool weather at the opening of Bourne Outdoor Swimming Pool on Saturday (May 24).

Mandy Delaine-Smith, who is celebrating 25 years at the helm, said: “It was a nice day but unfortunately not as busy as we had hoped because of the weather.

Bourne Outdoor Pool opens for the 2025 season. Amelia Wragg, Hayden Andrew, Corey Bosworth, Steve May and Kian Bosworth jump in. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“This season we want the sun to shine and to be able to make money so we can do some repairs on the baby pool.”

Volunteers began preparations in February, cleaning and painting the pool and getting the grounds spick and span ready for the new season which runs until the end of August.

They were joined by employees at a number of local companies.

Bourne Outdoor Pool opens for the 2025 season. Olivia and Amelia Bitchford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Mandy is encouraging people to see for themselves what the facility in Abbey Road has to offer.

She said: “Please come and support us, otherwise we won’t be here in years to come.

“We are totally reliant on funds from people coming through the door.”

The 50 yard heated pool is one of the largest of the few surviving outdoor pools in the country and has been operated and maintained by volunteers since 1990.

Bourne Outdoor Pool opens for the 2025 season. Adam Pollard and Declan, 12. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The facility also includes a toddlers’ pool and play area, fountain pool, lawns, indoor changing area and cafe.

The pool is open seven days a week, with general swim sessions from noon to 6pm Monday to Friday and from 10.30am to 6pm at weekends.

Lane swimming for adults is available on Wednesdays from 6am to 8.15am, and on Saturdays from 8am to 10.15am, with a weekly ladies’ lane swimming session on Monday evenings from 6.30pm to 8.15pm.

Bourne Outdoor Pool opens for the 2025 season. Mandy Delaine-Smith with members and volunteers. Photo: Chris Lowndes

At the opening day Mandy was also surprised with gifts from volunteers to celebrate her 25 years as chairperson.

She said: “I was absolutely stunned and overwhelmed.

“You just do the job and don’t realise you’ve been doing it for 25 years.”

Bourne Outdoor Pool opens for the 2025 season. Mandy Delaine-Smith is recognised for 25 years of service. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The 60-year-old added that she will continue to in the role until someone else comes forward.

Bourne Outdoor Pool opens for the 2025 season. Olivia and Eloise Rose. Photo: Chris Lowndes

