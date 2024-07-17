An Apple Watch is back on its owner’s wrist after being missing for three years.

Debbie Asher, from Stamford, is back to counting steps and tracking exercise goals after being reunited with her Apple Watch, which she says cost her about £500.

The smart watch had been missing for three years after Debbie lost it in the summer of 2021 while on a walk in the north of Stamford.

“I never thought I would see it again,” she said.

“I was pretty gutted as I had smashed my first one and I hadn’t had this one for very long.

“I didn’t want to get a third one so I’ve been watchless ever since.”

The Apple Watch was handed into Casterton Stores. Photo: Google

On Monday (July 15) her 19-year-old son Tomas got a call from an employee at Casterton Stores in Stamford.

The watch had been sitting behind the counter, presumed to be broken, after it was handed in to staff at some point over the past three years.

In a final attempt to reunite it with the owner, an employee at the shop in Little Casterton Road took it home and charged it.

To their surprise the watch still worked, and they were able to call Debbie’s emergency contact, Tomas, who collected it.

“I was astonished. I didn’t think for a second it would be mine,” said Debbie.

She added: “It is really great to be reunited with something after a long time.

“It is more often people get something nicked so to get it back is really rare.”

The watch is working fine and is back on Debbie wrist, although she expects it to need a system upgrade.