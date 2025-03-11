Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Cambridgeshire Police officers arrest men for drug and driving offences after fail to stop in Bainton

By Lincs Online Reporter
-
news@lincsonline.co.uk
Published: 16:37, 11 March 2025
 | Updated: 16:40, 11 March 2025

Two men who were in possession of drugs when they tried to evade police have been arrested.

Shortly after a driver failed to stop for police in Helpston Road, Bainton officers from Cambridgeshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team discovered the suspects’ car crashed into a telephone pole.

The two occupants ran off but were found a short while later.

The car crashed not long after the driver failed to stop for police in Helpston Road, Bainton
The car crashed not long after the driver failed to stop for police in Helpston Road, Bainton

The car was seized for no insurance, and inside were bags of cannabis and suspected class A drugs.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, drug driving, aggravated vehicle taking, and driving without a licence. He has been bailed until June.

Drugs were found in the car
Drugs were found in the car

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, and possession with intent to supply class B drugs. He has been bailed until later this month.

Drugs were found in the car
Drugs were found in the car

Do you have a story? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk.

Crime Lincs Homepage Lincs Surrounding Area Stamford Lincs Online Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE