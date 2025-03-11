Two men who were in possession of drugs when they tried to evade police have been arrested.

Shortly after a driver failed to stop for police in Helpston Road, Bainton officers from Cambridgeshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team discovered the suspects’ car crashed into a telephone pole.

The two occupants ran off but were found a short while later.

The car was seized for no insurance, and inside were bags of cannabis and suspected class A drugs.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, drug driving, aggravated vehicle taking, and driving without a licence. He has been bailed until June.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, and possession with intent to supply class B drugs. He has been bailed until later this month.

